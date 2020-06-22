Walter Sayres
1939 - 2020
Walter Sayres

West Deptford - Walter S. Sayres, of West Deptford, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was 80.

Walt will be remembered most for his dedication to his family. He was hardworking to take care of his family and enjoyed the simple things in life.

He is the beloved husband of 38 years to the late Susan Sayres; devoted father of Thomas Tate (Pamela), Susan Murphy (Audie), Sandy McCullough (Brian), Elmer Tate (Pauline) and Steven Sayres (Joni); dear brother to Sharon Crismond and the late Sandra Hayes; loving poppy to 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; cherished uncle to 3 nieces and nephews. .

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 9:00AM until 11:00AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury, 34 Hunter Street. Interment will be held privately for his immediate family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Walt's memory to The American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org

Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
