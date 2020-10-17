1/1
Walter Spain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Spain

Blackwood - Walter Spain born July 15, 1938, passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2020 at the age of 82 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Elizabeth Spain, several cats and cherished hunting dogs.

Viewing, Wed.,Oct. 21st, 9:30 - 11:00 AM, Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ.

Contributions in his memory would be appreciated to the Blackwood Fire Company Auxiliary, 14 W. Central Ave., Blackwood, NJ 08012.

More information and full obituary at earlefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved