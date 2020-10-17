Walter Spain
Blackwood - Walter Spain born July 15, 1938, passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2020 at the age of 82 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Elizabeth Spain, several cats and cherished hunting dogs.
Viewing, Wed.,Oct. 21st, 9:30 - 11:00 AM, Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ.
Contributions in his memory would be appreciated to the Blackwood Fire Company Auxiliary, 14 W. Central Ave., Blackwood, NJ 08012.
More information and full obituary at earlefuneralhome.com