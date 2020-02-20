|
Walter V. O'Grady, Jr.
Voorhees - Walter V. O'Grady, Jr., age 74, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on February 19, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ. Walter proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was the Vice President of claims for over 40 years in the insurance industry for a large reinsurance company. Walt was an ancestry buff who enjoyed golfing and drinking wine with his many friends. He also enjoyed gambling in Atlantic City and going to Saratoga Race Course every year with his friends. Walt loved to travel with his wife Karen and friends. Walt loved the island of Anguilla and the island of Bermuda; where he worked and played for many years. Walt will be deeply missed.
Walter is predeceased by his father, Walter V. O'Grady, Sr.; father in law, Mitchell Celestino; mother in law, Gilda Scarcelli; and brother, Daniel O'Grady.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Karen O'Grady (nee Celestine); brothers, Raymond O'Grady (the late Amy O'Grady); mother in law, Barbara Celestino; sisters in law, Kathie O'Grady, Cynthia Hendelman (the late Dr. Jay Hendelman), Sandy DiSantis (Bernie DiSantis); brothers in law, Robert Celestino (Sandy Celestino) and Steven Celestino; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends of the heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on February 24, 2020 from 9am-11am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the MPN Research Foundation by visiting www.mpnresearchfoundation.org or by mail at MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601. To see Walt's tribute page, please visit inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020