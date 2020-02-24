|
Walter Wasem
Collingswood - Walter Wasem, 88, of Collingswood, NJ, passed away February 20, 2020, after a brief illness.
Walter was born in the town of Belp in the Canton of Bern, Switzerland on November 8, 1931 to Rosa and Friedrich Wasem. Walter was one of nine children and trained as a fine furniture maker before accepting a position with the Swiss Post Office in Biel, BE. At age 17, Walter learned to pilot glider planes. Walter loved classical music as well as traditional Swiss folk songs, a love he imparted to his sons, Peter and Hans-Juerg. Walter played several instruments including a small pipe organ that he built while still living in Switzerland. In 1977, Walter and his wife Therese emigrated to the United States. Walter went to work in the printing business, retiring last year at age 87. Walter loved formal gardens and visiting traditional farming communities in Lancaster County where he made many friends among the residents. Walter loved animals and was always offering food to the wildlife in his backyard and caring for the neighborhood stray cats.
Walter is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Therese, sons Peter and Hans-Juerg, grandchildren Elliot and Emily, and sisters Johanna, Hilda, Dora, and Sylvia.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020