Wanda E. Gloway
Blackwood - Wanda E. Gloway (nee Glowacz) on September 28, 2019 of Blackwood. Age 88.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9am to 11am in The Chapel at Boucher Funeral Home, 1757 Delsea Drive, Deptford, NJ 08096.
Funeral service will follow at 11am in The Chapel at the funeral home.
Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Arrangements by Boucher Funeral Home, Deptford.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019