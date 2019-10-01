Services
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
856-464-1097
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
Wanda E. Gloway

Wanda E. Gloway Obituary
Wanda E. Gloway

Blackwood - Wanda E. Gloway (nee Glowacz) on September 28, 2019 of Blackwood. Age 88.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9am to 11am in The Chapel at Boucher Funeral Home, 1757 Delsea Drive, Deptford, NJ 08096.

Funeral service will follow at 11am in The Chapel at the funeral home.

Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.

Arrangements by Boucher Funeral Home, Deptford.

For directions, to sign online guest book and to view Wanda's Video Tribute, visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019
