Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Wanda Maiorano Obituary
Wanda Maiorano

Fairview - Wanda Maiorano passed away suddenly May 7, 2020 age 99 years. She is survived by her son Gene Maiorano and nieces Gina and Michelle. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph N. Maiorano. Wanda retired from the Camden Public Schools district after many years of service. In her spare time she was an avid reader of publications of health and related matters and loved to stay active.

Services private. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 13, 2020
