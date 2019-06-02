|
|
Warren F. Tomlinson
Haddonfield - On May 29, 2019 of Long Beach Island (formerly of Haddonfield, NJ) age 85 yrs. Beloved husband of E. Ann (nee Rose). Loving father to Kenneth W. and his wife Lauren of Haddonfield, NJ and Susan M. McGovern and her husband Patrick of Shamong, NJ. Grandfather of 7, Kathryn A. Tornone (Steve), Moira R., Sean P. and Daniel P. McGovern, and Kenneth W. Jr. (Breanne), Matthew B. and Molly F. Tomlinson. 5 Great Grandchildren, Maxwell, Alexander, Jesica and Zachary Tomlinson and Jack Tornone. One sister Marion Lundgren of W. Collingswood Hgts. and a host of nieces and nephews.
Warren was the long time owner/proprietor of Warren's Service (Mobil) in Haddonfield. He was in the Lions club for over 60 years serving as the youngest president ('72-'73) the Haddonfield Lions ever had. Warren was a member of the 65 Club and a former member of Hegeman String Band
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Tuesday evening June 4th after 7 PM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. Celebration of his life will be Wednesday June 5, at 11 AM. Int. Parkview Cem. Medford NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Gift of Life 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 www. donors1.org
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019