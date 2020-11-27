1/1
Warren R. Dayton
1923 - 2020
Warren R. Dayton

Runnemede - Warren R. Dayton, on November 25, 2020 of Runnemede. Age 96. Beloved husband of the late Helene (nee Abramczyk). Devoted father of Edward Dayton (Shirley) and Margaret Louie (Allen). Loving Pop Pop of Alexis Nieto (Andres). Great grandpop of Blake and Raelyn. Dear brother of the late Richard Dayton, Edward M. Dayton, Eileen McDevitt and Elisa Williamson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Warren proudly served in the Army Corp during World War II and was a past Commander of VFW Post #3324 in Runnemede. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
