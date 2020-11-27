Warren R. Dayton
Runnemede - Warren R. Dayton, on November 25, 2020 of Runnemede. Age 96. Beloved husband of the late Helene (nee Abramczyk). Devoted father of Edward Dayton (Shirley) and Margaret Louie (Allen). Loving Pop Pop of Alexis Nieto (Andres). Great grandpop of Blake and Raelyn. Dear brother of the late Richard Dayton, Edward M. Dayton, Eileen McDevitt and Elisa Williamson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Warren proudly served in the Army Corp during World War II and was a past Commander of VFW Post #3324 in Runnemede. There will be a viewing from 10am to 11am Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.