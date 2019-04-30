Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Wayne Frenzel
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ
Haddon Heights - Passed suddenly on April 27, 2019, at the age of 78, a devout Episcopalian and devoted husband of 35 years to the late June (nee Osborne), loving father, dear brother, adoring grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his daughters Jeannine Frenzel Sulyok (Peter) and Kathleen Frenzel Matlack, brother Charles Frenzel (Sue) and sister Charlotte Esworthy, step daughter Monica Robertson (Joel), step sons, Drew & Timothy Robertson (Eleanor) his grandchildren: Marybeth (Danielle), Ellyn, Jack (Abby), Drew, Taylor, Connor, Brody, Jared (Alissa), Lydia, Mark, Jessica, Valerie, Gabriela, Alec & great-granddaughter Emily, his daughter-in-law Pam (Bernie), nieces and nephews, and many friends. Wayne graduated Woodrow Wilson in Camden and attended many reunions. He worked at Western Electric for over 50 years. Wayne was a lifelong Episcopalian. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchild and will be missed by all who knew him. Family & Friends are invited to attend his visitation at Grace Episcopal Church, 19 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033, on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM followed by a memorial service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Grace Episcopal Church: www.gracehaddonfield.org. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 30, 2019
