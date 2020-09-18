Wayne A. Pritchett, Sr.
Somerdale - age 74, passed away on September 18, 2020. Father of Wayne, Jr. (Samara) and Kevin (Annalise). Grandfather of Ryan and Cameron. Brother of Ronald Pritchett (Carol) and Carolyn (Steve) Burke. He was the owner of Wayne's Auto Service in Somerdale for over 50 years. Wayne spent a lot of time in Barnegat Light where he developed a lifelong love for fishing, even if he didn't catch anything.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on Wednesday, September 23rd 5-7pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service 7pm. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net