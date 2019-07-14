|
|
Wayne Johnson
Sicklerville - On Thursday June 20, 2019 Wayne M. Johnson passed away peacefully in his home in Sicklerville, NJ at the age of 71 after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Wayne battled his illness the same way he lived life with courage, bravery, passion and humor. Formerly of Hyde Park, NY he was the son of the late Marguerite Losee Santos and Warren Johnson. He was born April 14, 1948 in Hudson, NY. Wayne spent his early years in Hyde Park, NY where he graduated from F.D. Roosevelt High School. He was a proud member of the basketball team and continued to play for many more years. He met his forever love Sandra Tucker at age 15. They married just 3 years later. Wayne enlisted in the United States Marine Corp during Vietnam. After he was honorably discharged, Wayne earned his Bachelors Degree in Business at Fairmount State College in WV. Wayne went on to have a successful career in Purchasing with Conrail for 23 years, later retiring from Lockheed Martin. Many memories will be cherished from the family camping trips in the Adirondacks. He was a great storyteller and his wild sense of humor would bring grown men to tears. He was a generous man and was always there to lift you up. His motto was "When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade." He had a quick wit and infectious smile. His kindness and strength will not soon be forgotten. Survived by his wife Sandra Johnson, his two daughters, Amber Corson and her husband Jim, Ashlee Guddo and her husband Frank, two grandchildren, Hunter Wayne Guddo and Emma Pearl Corson. He is also survived by his brother Warren Johnson II and his nephew Warren Johnson III. Wayne accomplished many things in life, but his greatest gift was the love and care he gave to his family and friends. He will be missed. A Memorial Celebration will be held in his home on July 14th for friends and family. Memorial donations can be made to CurePsp.org
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019