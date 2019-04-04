|
Wayne R. Jaroszewski
Pennsauken - On March 31, 2019, age 66 years. Beloved husband of 36 years to Nicoletta (nee Angelucci) Jaroszewski, Loving father of Candice Jaroszewski and Devin (Ashley) Jaroszewski, devoted grandfather of Kendall DiPatri, son of the late Joseph & Irene (nee Szymanski) Jaroszewski and son-in-law of Frank Angelucci and the late Genetrice Angelucci. Services and Interment are Private, under the direction of Roedel-Krause Funeral Services of Merchantville.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019