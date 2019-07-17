Services
Wesley O. Twilley


1943 - 2019
Wesley O. Twilley Obituary
Wesley O. Twilley

Erial - Wesley O. Twilley, of Erial, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was aged 75 years.



Family

Wes is the beloved husband of Mary (nee Epright); loving father of James Reynolds, Earl Koch, Michael Koch & Krista Twilley~McLaverty; dear brother of Carol Glorioso & Jeffery Twilley; cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 2.



Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation at 11:00AM in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Washington Twp. where his Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1 PM. Interment private.

Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019
