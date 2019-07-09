|
|
Wilbur F. Hamilton
Marlton - Wilbur F. Hamilton, 89, of Marlton, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on Friday July 5th at the home of his daughter in Marlton surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Camden he lived in VA, Montclair and Cherry Hill, NJ before moving to Marlton, NJ in 2012. He was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School class of 47. Wilbur continued his education and was a graduate of The Wharton School of Business, Philadelphia, PA. He was retired from Wells Fargo where he served as VP of operations.
He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Della Hamilton and 2 brothers Richard, and Alfred Hamilton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 Years Joy nee Vaughn Hamilton; a son Robert F. Hamilton of Pennsville, NJ; 2 daughters Donna Bloom of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Debra (William) Clifford of Marlton, NJ. He will be greatly missed by his 7 grandchildren, Bridget, Christopher, Erin, Colleen, Michael, Aron and Savanna, and his 7great grandchildren Thomas, Sara, Alexandra, Jason, Mackenzie, Charlotte and Ariella.
Funeral services will be held privately under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home Medford, NJ.
Memorial contributions in his Wilbur's memory may be made to the .
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019