Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Wilbur Hamilton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur F. Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur F. Hamilton Obituary
Wilbur F. Hamilton

Marlton - Wilbur F. Hamilton, 89, of Marlton, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on Friday July 5th at the home of his daughter in Marlton surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Camden he lived in VA, Montclair and Cherry Hill, NJ before moving to Marlton, NJ in 2012. He was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School class of 47. Wilbur continued his education and was a graduate of The Wharton School of Business, Philadelphia, PA. He was retired from Wells Fargo where he served as VP of operations.

He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Della Hamilton and 2 brothers Richard, and Alfred Hamilton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 Years Joy nee Vaughn Hamilton; a son Robert F. Hamilton of Pennsville, NJ; 2 daughters Donna Bloom of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Debra (William) Clifford of Marlton, NJ. He will be greatly missed by his 7 grandchildren, Bridget, Christopher, Erin, Colleen, Michael, Aron and Savanna, and his 7great grandchildren Thomas, Sara, Alexandra, Jason, Mackenzie, Charlotte and Ariella.

Funeral services will be held privately under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home Medford, NJ.

Memorial contributions in his Wilbur's memory may be made to the .
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now