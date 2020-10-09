Wildemina Vilmont
Sicklerville - Wildemina Vilmont (nee Lugo) age 69 of Sicklerville, NJ passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Wildemina is survived by her devoted husband, Jean Claude Vilmont, Sr., her loving children, Wendy Flite (David) of Sicklerville, NJ and Barry Michael Wright, Jr. (Kelly) of Cedar Brook, NJ. Wildemina is predeceased by her son Jason Lee Wright. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Jean Claude Vilmont, Jr. and Rachelle Vilmont-Smith, her grandchildren, Sadie, Jason, Connor, Gavin, Alex, Sophia, Damian, Jr., Ryen, Joshua, Jean Claude, III , Janee and 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Wildemina loved her family. She was dedicated to her faith. She attended church often. She enjoyed gardening and dancing. She lit up a room with her heartfelt smile and laughter. She was an amazing wife, mother and Abuela. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:15 AM at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM at the St. Simon Stock Parish/Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Due to current state executive orders, face masks must be worn and all must adhere to social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., #102, Phila, PA 19106 or through this link https://www.alz.org/delval
would be appreciated.