Wilfred Reed Parsels, Jr.
Burlington - Wilfred Reed Parsels, Jr., 81, of Burlington, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Acuity Specialty Hospital, Willingboro, NJ.
He was the loving husband of Joanne (nee Leavey) Parsels for 60 years. He leaves his sister: Janice Parsels Bodine, sister in law: Lillian (Richard) Ellerman, nieces: Kimberly Ellerman, Jill (Eddie) Holmstrom, Jane (Greg) Ley, Rylee Dempsey, Cameron Ley and Alex Holmstrom, nephews: Richard Ellerman, Jr. Ross Dempsey, Reed Dempsey, John Ellerman, James Ellerman, Hunter Holmstrom and Jared Ley.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11 until 12 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where a funeral service will be held at 12 o'clock noon. Covid restrictions must be followed.
Burial will be in Seaside Cemetery with Military Honors followed by a Masonic and Eastern Star service.
Contributions are suggested to Masonic Charity Foundation, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, NJ 08016.
