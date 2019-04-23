|
Wilhelmina McLaughlin- Wheeler
Pennsauken - "COOKIE" (nee Wilson) age 75 years of Pennsauken, passed away on April 19, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas McLaughlin. Devoted mother of Denise Masino, James Wheeler (Terri), Mark Wheeler and Diane Kummerer (Michael). Loving grandmother of Melissa, Gary, Eric, Michelle, Jimmy, Mark and Matthew and great grandmother of Gianna and Hayden. Dear sister of Richard Wilson, Diane Foley and the late Grace Parks, Raymond Wilson, Robert Wilson and Jeannette Wilson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019