Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Wilhelmina McLaughlin- Wheeler


Wilhelmina McLaughlin- Wheeler Obituary
Wilhelmina McLaughlin- Wheeler

Pennsauken - "COOKIE" (nee Wilson) age 75 years of Pennsauken, passed away on April 19, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas McLaughlin. Devoted mother of Denise Masino, James Wheeler (Terri), Mark Wheeler and Diane Kummerer (Michael). Loving grandmother of Melissa, Gary, Eric, Michelle, Jimmy, Mark and Matthew and great grandmother of Gianna and Hayden. Dear sister of Richard Wilson, Diane Foley and the late Grace Parks, Raymond Wilson, Robert Wilson and Jeannette Wilson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
