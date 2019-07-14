|
Will Edelmayer
Washington Township - William P. Edelmayer, "Will", suddenly on July 11, 2019, formerly of Deptford. Age 45. Beloved husband of Maryellen (nee Hoffnagle). Devoted father of Amanda and Mason. Loving son of Helen (nee Kerr) and the late Donald L. Edelmayer. Dear brother of Donald L., Jr. (Mariann). Also survived by numerous family members and friends. Will was a brilliant teacher who taught in Maurice River Twp. and Stratford Borough districts. He received multiple Teacher of the Year awards. a Citizen Hero award from Stratford, and was a member of the NJEA. Will was the local coordinator for a summer cultural exchange program which brought students from several nations to explore the US. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, woodworking, and history but most of all, he loved his family. There will be a viewing from 6pm to 9pm Wednesday evening and from 10am to 11am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Will's memory by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-family-of-will-edelmayer. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019