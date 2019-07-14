Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Will Edelmayer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Will Edelmayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Will Edelmayer


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Will Edelmayer Obituary
Will Edelmayer

Washington Township - William P. Edelmayer, "Will", suddenly on July 11, 2019, formerly of Deptford. Age 45. Beloved husband of Maryellen (nee Hoffnagle). Devoted father of Amanda and Mason. Loving son of Helen (nee Kerr) and the late Donald L. Edelmayer. Dear brother of Donald L., Jr. (Mariann). Also survived by numerous family members and friends. Will was a brilliant teacher who taught in Maurice River Twp. and Stratford Borough districts. He received multiple Teacher of the Year awards. a Citizen Hero award from Stratford, and was a member of the NJEA. Will was the local coordinator for a summer cultural exchange program which brought students from several nations to explore the US. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, woodworking, and history but most of all, he loved his family. There will be a viewing from 6pm to 9pm Wednesday evening and from 10am to 11am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Will's memory by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-family-of-will-edelmayer. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now