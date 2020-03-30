|
William A. Burns, Sr.
Marlton - William Augustus Burns, Sr. On March 30, 2020 at home at Wiley Retirement Community Marlton, NJ. Born January 26, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA. The only child of Margaret and L. Webster Burns (Deceased). Loving and devoted husband of Naomi H. Burns (nee Herre). Survived by 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grand child. William A. Burns Jr.; Catherine Galloway (George)-Connor, Patrick, Mary Kate; Lawrence E. Burns (Marylou)-Caitlin, Michael Lawrence; Margaret "Meg" Marckstein (Jim)-James Webster Jr.; Regina Bunney (Leslie)- Leslie Jr., Brittany; Jennifer Durkin (Michael)-Sean. Bill retired from PNC Bank as a Vice President after 26 years of service. He previously worked as a financial consultant with Touche Ross. He also was a Sr. Systems Officer of Philadelphia National Bank. Bill proudly served in the United States Army. As a member of the Board of Directors of the Burlington County YMCA he chaired several committees including the Facilities Committee, & the Financial Aid Committee which he established. Bill was a volunteer with the Wiley Auxiliary which he served as Facilitator (President) in 2006, & 2007, and Financial Secretary for many years. Unfortunately ,due to Covid-19, funeral services and burial will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to Wiley Home Auxiliary, 99 E Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053 or to Covenant House, Times Square Station PO Box 731, New York, NY 10108-0900
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020