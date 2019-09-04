|
|
William A. Dwyer
- - William A. "Bill" Dwyer, age 82, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Carroll), he is survived by his four children, William J. (Robin) of Hollidaysburg, PA, Kathleen Henkel (Klaus) of Sewell, NJ, Timothy (Libby) of
West Chester, PA and Kevin of Ambler, PA. Devoted grandfather of nine: Meghan (Joe), Jeffrey (Michelle), Jennifer, Patrick, Chelsea, Caroline, Carter, Olivia and Benjamin. Great grandfather of three: Lucia, Sophie and Hudson.
Viewing Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 am, followed by a remembrance, then Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at the Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Parish Center, 17 Earlington Ave., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Swedesboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William A. Dwyer to the United Methodist Communities, Gift of Care Circle at www.foundation.umcommunities.org would be appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019