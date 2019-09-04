Services
Fertig Funeral Home
63 North Main Street
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856-478-2576
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Dwyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Dwyer Obituary
William A. Dwyer

- - William A. "Bill" Dwyer, age 82, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Carroll), he is survived by his four children, William J. (Robin) of Hollidaysburg, PA, Kathleen Henkel (Klaus) of Sewell, NJ, Timothy (Libby) of

West Chester, PA and Kevin of Ambler, PA. Devoted grandfather of nine: Meghan (Joe), Jeffrey (Michelle), Jennifer, Patrick, Chelsea, Caroline, Carter, Olivia and Benjamin. Great grandfather of three: Lucia, Sophie and Hudson.

Viewing Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 am, followed by a remembrance, then Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at the Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Parish Center, 17 Earlington Ave., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Swedesboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William A. Dwyer to the United Methodist Communities, Gift of Care Circle at www.foundation.umcommunities.org would be appreciated.

Thoughts and prayers at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fertig Funeral Home
Download Now