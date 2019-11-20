|
William A. Glaser
Cape May - GLASER, William A. - 92, of Cape May, in the comfort of his home, preceded his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia "Ginny" Glaser (nee Douglass) into eternal life by just two days on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Bill was the loving husband to Virginia "Ginny"; proud father of four children, Capt. William D. Glaser (Annamarie), Susan Tracey (Michael), Bonnie Cappelluti (Pete) and Lori Arthur (Bob); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and his sister, Dorothy Hofmann. Bill was born on June 2, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to William G. and Gertrude Glaser. He was a graduate of Olney High School (January 1945). He worked for 43 years at Beck Engraving Company in Philadelphia. He raised his family in Collingswood before moving to Cape May in 1987. Bill was an active member and deacon of both Collingswood Baptist Church and Cape Island Baptist Church. He was a volunteer for the Cape May Bird Observatory, retiring in 2007 as Associate Naturalist Emeritus. He enjoyed singing with the Cape Island Baptist Church Choir, the Cape Madrigal Voices and the Angelus Chorus. Bill's memorial ceremony will be held in conjunction with his wife Ginny's memorial ceremony to celebrate and honor their lives on December 21, 2019 (Saturday) at 11am in the Cape Island Baptist Church, 115 Gurney St., Cape May where friends will be received by Bill and Ginny's family from 10am until 10:50am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's honor can be made to Cape Island Baptist Church or to the Cape May Bird Observatory. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019