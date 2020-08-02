1/
William A. Lackey
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Lackey

Erial - On August 1, 2020, William, age 79. Beloved husband of Shirley Lackey (nee Cassidy). Survived by children Steven (Renee) Lackey, Jennifer (Jed) Ande, and David Lackey; 2 granddaughters Dee and Gabby; and 1 great-grandson Johnny. William served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked as an Electrical Engineer for Rohm and Haas in Bristol, PA. He was a Boy Scout Leader for many years and enjoyed fishing. Funeral services and burial will be held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved