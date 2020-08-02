William A. Lackey
Erial - On August 1, 2020, William, age 79. Beloved husband of Shirley Lackey (nee Cassidy). Survived by children Steven (Renee) Lackey, Jennifer (Jed) Ande, and David Lackey; 2 granddaughters Dee and Gabby; and 1 great-grandson Johnny. William served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked as an Electrical Engineer for Rohm and Haas in Bristol, PA. He was a Boy Scout Leader for many years and enjoyed fishing. Funeral services and burial will be held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.