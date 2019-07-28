|
William A. "Bill" McGettigan
Collingswood - On July 24, 2019. Age 62. Survived by his father, Anthony "Joe" McGettigan, III (Kathleen); brothers, Francis "Frank" McGettigan (Diane) and Brian McGettigan (Sue); nieces and nephews, Scott and Brooke Simonds, Shana DeMarco (Anthony) and Sean McGettigan (Sarah) and great-niece, Serenity.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Collingswood and a graduate of Collingswood High School class of 1976. He was a long-term member of Teamsters Local 107 out of Philadelphia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Funeral service 11 AM in the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Attn: Development Office. Please memo: William A. McGettigan.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of William "Bill" McGettigan.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019