William A. Righter
William Ace, age 78 of Blue Anchor on August 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy. Father of Andrew Powitz and George & his wife Erin Powitz. Loving grandfather of Brian and James. Bill was a graduated of Collingswood High School and Philadelphia University and was also a US Navy veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Friday 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 398 Bellevue Avenue Hammonton where a viewing will be held 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Interment Harleigh Cemetery Camden. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to the First United Methodist Church. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.