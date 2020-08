William A. RighterBlue Anchor - RIGHTER-William Ace, age 78 of Blue Anchor on August 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy. Father of Andrew Powitz and George & his wife Erin Powitz. Loving grandfather of Brian and James. Bill was a graduated of Collingswood High School and Philadelphia University and was also a US Navy veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Friday 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 398 Bellevue Avenue Hammonton where a viewing will be held 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Interment Harleigh Cemetery Camden. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to the First United Methodist Church. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com