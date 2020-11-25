1/1
William A. Smith
William A. Smith

Magnolia - Passed away November 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ruth. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, 3 children: Michael Smith (Paris); Carmen Richberg (Sam); and Glenn Smith (Arnita); Grandchildren: Karl, John, Malik, Brandi, Ali, Brandon, Shayla, Bradley, Clarise, Laura, and Destiny; two great grand sons, six great grand daughters; two sisters-in-law, Fannie Johnson and Lilian Robinson (Suggie); brother-in-law, Donald Johnson; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday Nov. 28th, 9-11am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 602 E. Evesham Ave Magnolia. The interment will be at Gloucester County VA Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the May Funeral Homes www.mayfuneralhomes.com






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
