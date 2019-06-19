|
|
William A. Yaeger
Medford - William A. Yaeger, 88, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice, Mt. Holly, NJ.
Born in Maple Shade, NJ, Bill resided in Lake Pine, Medford, NJ for the last 66 years. He was a graduate of Camden County Vocational School, and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served proudly during the Korean War. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed trips to the casino. He loved to build, fix and tinker with things out in the yard. His beautiful granddaughters were his pride and joy.
Father of the late William and Bonnie Jean Yaeger; he is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Phyllis (nee Salfee) Yaeger; his three sons, John, David and Paul Yaeger; five granddaughters, Jackie, Melissa, Danielle, Kaitlyn and Grace; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10-11AM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. A Memorial Service will follow at 11AM, at the funeral home.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019