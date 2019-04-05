Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
View Map
Medford - WILLIAM A. YEAGER of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. He was 78 yrs. of age. Born in Camden, NJ he is the son of the late William E. & Frances Yeager and has resided in Medford for the past 40 years. Bill was a retired Carpenter since 1972 with the NJ Carpenter's Union Local 2098, (now known as the NE Carpenter's Union Local 252) in Edison, NJ. He is the Beloved Husband of Doris J. (nee Trimbach) Yeager of Medford, NJ and the Loving Father of Steven Yeager and his wife Lisa of Medford, NJ, David Yeager and his wife Allisa of Medford, NJ and Kimberly McNulty and her husband John of Moorestown, NJ. He is also survived by his sister Christine Potter of Cary, NC, his sister-in-law Marjorie Haddon of Medford Lakes, NJ and his 9 grandchildren Jennifer Yeager, Marc Yeager, Jack Yeager, Maddy Yeager, Steven Yeager, Abby McNulty, Allison McNulty, Megan McNulty and Kaitlyn McNulty. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday, April 7th from 2:00-4:00 pm at BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd, Medford, where a Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM. Interment will private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 5, 2019
