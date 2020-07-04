1/1
William Allen Brumbaugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Allen Brumbaugh

Cherry Hill -

William Allen Brumbaugh of Cherry Hill, NJ, died July 2, 2020. He was 75. Beloved husband of Helen E. (nee Conroy). Loving father of Allen Brumbaugh, Glenn Brumbaugh (Elizabeth), James Brumbaugh (Barbara) and Kirk Brumbaugh. Devoted grandfather of George, Mark, Ria and Steven. Dear brother of Mark Brumbaugh (Diane) and Rebecca Brumbaugh. Viewing Wednesday morning 8:45 to 9:45 am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved