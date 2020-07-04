William Allen Brumbaugh
Cherry Hill -
William Allen Brumbaugh of Cherry Hill, NJ, died July 2, 2020. He was 75. Beloved husband of Helen E. (nee Conroy). Loving father of Allen Brumbaugh, Glenn Brumbaugh (Elizabeth), James Brumbaugh (Barbara) and Kirk Brumbaugh. Devoted grandfather of George, Mark, Ria and Steven. Dear brother of Mark Brumbaugh (Diane) and Rebecca Brumbaugh. Viewing Wednesday morning 8:45 to 9:45 am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com
