William and Davene Hewlett
Maple Shade - William A. Hewlett, age 81, on Feb 5th and Davene (nee-Curtis) Hewlett, age 79, on Feb 8th long time residents of Maple Shade.
Survived by their loving daughters Doreen Hewlett, Colleen Hewlett Bednarik and Eileen Hewlett. Grandparents of Brett Lang and Edward Lewis IV.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend their visitation Friday Feb 22nd from 4-7pm at EICHEL FUNERAL HOME 8323 MAPLE AVE PENNSAUKEN 856-662-1102. Service to follow at 7pm. Please Share condolences at www.EichelFuneralHome.com In Lieu of Flowers family requests donations made to the Maple Shade Fire Dept 101.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019