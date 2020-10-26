William Andrew Lawson
Glassboro, NJ - On Oct. 23, 2020, Age 72; formerly of Haddonfield NJ; Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Gagliano); Loving father of Jennifer L. Seifert (Matt) of Huntington Beach, CA and Laura M. Lawson (Brian Brzezinski) of Mullica Hill, NJ; Doting grandfather of Ava & Audrey Siefert and brother of Ronald R. & the late Howard W. Lawson.
Bill was Bricklayer in the BAC Union #4 since 1977. He was proud of his craftsmanship and his work on many refineries and projects in the area. He retired from Platinum as their Field Safety Coordinator in July 2019. Additionally, Bill was an avid fisherman and loved spending his summers at his beloved Ocean City, NJ.
Bill's family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 30th, 11 am to 12:30 pm at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services; 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. All are also welcome to attend his Graveside Service at 1 pm at the Haddonfield Baptist Cemetery, 402 Kings Hwy. East, Haddonfield. If attending the Graveside Service please park on Kings Hwy. Masks and social distancing are required at both the greeting & the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Bill may be made to Be the Match - Bone Marrow Transplantation at www.BeTheMatch.org
