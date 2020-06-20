William B. Curran
1934 - 2020
William B. Curran

Collingswood - William B. Curran, 85, passed away on June 18, 2020, at his home in Collingswood, NJ.

Devoted husband of 58 years to Priscilla R. Curran. Loving father of Ruth Curran Neild (Stephen) and grandfather of Samuel Curran Neild. Dear brother of the late Everett R. (Virginia), Marjorie Thompson (the late Thomas), John S. (Christine), and David A. (Ruth), and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A longtime resident of Voorhees, Bill grew up in Haddonfield during the Great Depression and World War II and loved to recount stories of family and community life during those years. He worked alongside his father at Curran's Shoes, located at Broadway and Mickle Blvd in Camden, until the store closed in 1973. He then worked as shipper/receiver for wire and bearing manufacturing companies. Bill loved trains, long drives in the countryside, and learning about hymns and hymnwriters. He was in fellowship with Christians at the Pennsauken Gospel Hall for almost 70 years.

Funeral and interment will take place privately. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
