1/
William B. McCreary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William B. McCreary

Washington Twp. - on September 1, 2020. Age 81. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Harwick). Loving father of Lori and Randy. Devoted grandfather of Stephen and Michael. Dear brother of Margaret. He is also survived by his feline companions, Daisy and Smoky and many loving by nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend William's viewing Sunday, 4:00-6:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral service at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egizi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved