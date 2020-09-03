William B. McCreary



Washington Twp. - on September 1, 2020. Age 81. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Harwick). Loving father of Lori and Randy. Devoted grandfather of Stephen and Michael. Dear brother of Margaret. He is also survived by his feline companions, Daisy and Smoky and many loving by nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend William's viewing Sunday, 4:00-6:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral service at 6:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012.



"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"









