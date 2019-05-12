|
William C. (Bill) Clair
Medford Lakes - William C. (Bill) Clair, 95, a resident of Medford Lakes, NJ for 52 years, passed away on April 10, 2019. Born February 14, 1924 in Salem, NJ, Bill spent his early years in Delanco, graduating from Palmyra High School in 1942. Predeceased by wives Dorothy (O'Neal) Clair and Patricia (Powers) Clair and brothers Hubert (Jay) Clair and Robert (Bob) Clair, he is survived by children Joanne Clair, Marty (Jim) Maher, Ken (Carol) Clair, Cindy (Pete) Pisciotta, Robin Morgan and companion Gregory Care, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Clare Clair and brother-in-law William (Suzanne) Powers. Bill also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
After serving in WWII as an Ensign in the US Navy, Bill became an engineer in the greater Philadelphia area. He retired from RCA after 35+ years traveling the world. Part of the "Greatest Generation", Bill went back to work in his later years and retired for good from Wegman's, Mt. Laurel cheese dept. at 89 years old. In his lifetime Bill enjoyed showing horses, raising and showing Weimaraners, photography, fishing, clocks, watches, computers and anything mechanical, Hawaiian music, Lawrence Welk, crossword puzzles and bowling for the RCA team.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 11:00am to 1:00pm, with a memorial service at 1:00pm, all at Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will be private.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be sent to the or the .
Condolences may be shared with the family at, www.lechnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019