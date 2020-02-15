Services
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hench
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Hench

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Hench Obituary
William C. Hench

Merchantville - William C. Hench, lifelong Merchantville resident passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was 75. Bill was a US Air Force Veteran and longtime member of the Merchantville Lodge 119 F&AM.

He is survived by his two loving sisters, Katharine Hench, Valerie Barr; a niece, Victoria Barr; two nephews, Timothy Barr, Christopher Barr; two great-nephews and a great-niece.

As per his wishes, services will be private. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -