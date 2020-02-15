|
William C. Hench
Merchantville - William C. Hench, lifelong Merchantville resident passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was 75. Bill was a US Air Force Veteran and longtime member of the Merchantville Lodge 119 F&AM.
He is survived by his two loving sisters, Katharine Hench, Valerie Barr; a niece, Victoria Barr; two nephews, Timothy Barr, Christopher Barr; two great-nephews and a great-niece.
As per his wishes, services will be private. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020