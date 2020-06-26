William C. Murphy
Mt. Laurel; Formerly of Moorestown - On June 23, 2020, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, formerly of Moorestown, NJ. Age 77 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Murphy. Dear father of Denise (Andrew) Green and Christina (James) Bulicki. Loving grandfather of Alyssa, Matthew, Brandin, Joseph and Connor.
William was a lifelong resident of Moorestown, NJ and was an employee for more than 42 years of Lockheed Martin (formerly RCA).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday 11 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Virtua Health Systems at Virtua Office of Philanthropy, 303 Lippincott Dr., 4th Floor, Marlton, NJ 08053 or visit: www.givetovirtua.org or your favorite charity.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.