William C. Murphy
1943 - 2020
William C. Murphy

Mt. Laurel; Formerly of Moorestown - On June 23, 2020, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, formerly of Moorestown, NJ. Age 77 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Murphy. Dear father of Denise (Andrew) Green and Christina (James) Bulicki. Loving grandfather of Alyssa, Matthew, Brandin, Joseph and Connor.

William was a lifelong resident of Moorestown, NJ and was an employee for more than 42 years of Lockheed Martin (formerly RCA).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday 11 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Virtua Health Systems at Virtua Office of Philanthropy, 303 Lippincott Dr., 4th Floor, Marlton, NJ 08053 or visit: www.givetovirtua.org or your favorite charity.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
