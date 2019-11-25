|
William C. "Bill" Sims
Lindenwold - On November 24, 2019. Beloved father of Christina Sims, Samantha Sims, Victoria Sims and Jessica Marino. Loving son of William F. and the late Mary Joan (nee Lipich) Sims of Lindenwold. Predeceased by his sister Lisa. Also survived by many other loving family members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Bill's name to . Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019