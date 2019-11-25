Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. "Bill" Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. "Bill" Sims Obituary
William C. "Bill" Sims

Lindenwold - On November 24, 2019. Beloved father of Christina Sims, Samantha Sims, Victoria Sims and Jessica Marino. Loving son of William F. and the late Mary Joan (nee Lipich) Sims of Lindenwold. Predeceased by his sister Lisa. Also survived by many other loving family members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Bill's name to . Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -