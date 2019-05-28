|
William Coleman
Pennsauken - "Bill The Sign Man", William Coleman a World War II Veteran, at the age of 94 passed away On Monday morning, May 20, 2019.
He was born and raised in Camden, NJ. As a professional commercial artist, he worked hard throughout the city, making and delivering signs to businesses at their request. He loved to meet and greet his clients daily. He was known throughout the city by many as "Bill The Sign Man".
He is survived by his daughter Gayle Vanderhorst (Stevan) of MD; his son William T. Coleman (Darnetta) better known as Terry of NJ; his daughter Tamika Page of NJ; his step daughter Jerolean Harris of MD. His 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. His brothers and sisters preceded him in death.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 12pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Cherry Hill S.D.A. Church, 700 Cooper Landing Rd., Cherry Hill. Viewing: 11am until 12pm. Burial 10:30 am Monday in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019