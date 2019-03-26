|
|
William D. Allen, Sr
Delran - William D. Allen, Sr., "Bill", age 82, of Delran, NJ and Port Charlotte, FL, passed on March 20, 2019.
Born in Rockingham, VT, he moved as a child with his family to Conneautville, PA and was a 1954 Graduate of Conneaut Valley High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an Electronics Technician from 1954 to 1957. He then spent his 45-year career as an Avionics and Electrical Engineer including working on the DEW Line and BMEWS systems all over the world. He then went to work for Lockheed Martin. During his time with Lockheed Martin, he proudly worked on all of the Marine One (HMX-1) Helicopters for the Presidents of the United States of America.
In his retirement, Bill spent his winters in Florida, taking the Auto Train many times. He liked to travel, especially by Train, and had done so all over the US. Bill was also proud of his hometown and over the past 20+ years he sponsored a Scholarship at Conneaut Valley High School for students who excelled in science and mathematics to help them continue their studies in College. Bill would attend the graduation ceremonies each year to present the awards. His family will continue this tradition and present The William D. Allen, Sr. Memorial Scholarship each year.
Bill was predeceased by; his beloved wife of 43 years, Joann Allen (nee Panico); his siblings, Robert Allen and Patsy Allen; and by his granddaughter, Ashley Allen. He is survived by: his children, Michael Allen, Donna Norcross (Howard), Mark Allen and William D. Allen, Jr. (Deborah); his grandchildren, Bryan, Carmen, Gina, Jamie, Scott, John, Sidney and Nicholas; his great-grandchildren, Connor, Kacie, Lucien, Ronan, Odin and Henley; and by his sisters, Betty Ann Utz, Beverly Campbell and Bonnie Lenhardt. He is also survived by his dear companion, Amy Pintavalle of Bradenton, FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday evening, March 29, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Saturday morning, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made in memory to the Special Olympics of New Jersey (www.sonj.org). Condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 26, 2019