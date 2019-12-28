|
|
William D. Calter
Somerdale - William D. "Bill" Calter, on December 25, 2019, of Somerdale, NJ and The Villages, FL. Age 74. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Celotto). Son of the late Sarah E. and William P. Calter of Yeadon, PA. Devoted father of Corey Lynn Calter (Glenn Kaino) and Stephen Miller (Jill Horner). Loving grandfather of Sadie Jane Kaino, Stella Rose Kaino, Garrett John Miller, and Gibson James Miller. Cherished cousin of Betty Anne Kenney (Frank), Bruz Scheetz (Susie), Marilyn Scheetz, Barbara Shaw, and Carole McMahon (the late Joseph). Dear neighbor and friend to many. Bill attended Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy in Leonardtown, MD where he led his class and carried the American flag in President Kennedy's inaugural parade. He also attended St. Francis Preparatory School in Spring Grove, PA, and was a 1965 graduate of Yeadon High School, where his yearbook states he was an "affable, courteous gentleman", traits that lasted throughout his life. Bill spent summers in his youth as a lifeguard in Strathmere, NJ. His love of the ocean continued through a passion for sailing and boating. He proudly served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force, flying reconnaissance missions in Vietnam. Bill was later stationed in Germany where his daughter was born. During his career, Bill was the owner of several insurance companies including the William D. Calter Agency in Yeadon, Calter-McKenna Insurance Agency in Philadelphia and Merz-Huber Insurance Company in Swarthmore, PA. Always working to perfect his game, Bill was a member of Tavistock Country Club and Stone Harbor Golf Club and enjoyed rounds of golf in The Villages in the winter months. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Thursday, January 2 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11am at the Church. Entombment St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Chews Landing, NJ. At the request of the family, no flowers. Donations may be made in William D. Calter's memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111 or Samaritan Center, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019