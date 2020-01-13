|
|
William Dante Scola
Oaklyn - William "Bill" Dante Scola, age 68, of Oaklyn, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long and valiant battle with blood cancers. He was born in Camden, NJ. Bill was employed in the steel industry for his entire career, and his last job was in sales at Tri-Steel Corporation in Mickleton, NJ. He was a sports car enthusiast; especially British sports cars. He enjoyed visiting the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum with his family. Bill loved music and took many road trips to see his favorite artists in concert with his daughter Lauren. He loved his dogs Max and Bruno. Bill also enjoyed spending time at his favorite vacation spot, Folly Beach, SC. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Bill is predeceased by his mother, Clarice Scola.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna Scola (nee Marotta); daughter, Lauren Scola-Wittmer (Steve); aunts, Dolly and Olive; uncles, Danny and Orlando; and many loving cousins and relatives.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on January 16, 2019 from 11am-12pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ruth & Raymond Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine by visiting https://www.pennmedicine.org/giving.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020