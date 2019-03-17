|
William David Waters
Pitman - Previously of Cherry Hill, NJ. Passed away on March 16, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Viva E. Waters. Loving uncle of Estella and Melvin Pierce, Howard and Barbara Edwards, and John and Kaye Jackson. William is also survived by his loving grandnephew Ryan Pierce. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on March 20 from 9am to 10am at Bradley Funeral Home, Rt 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019