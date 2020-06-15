William Debes
1933 - 2020
William Debes

Somerdale - William S Debes, 87 years, of Somerdale NJ, passed away on June 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 52 years of the late Rose C. Debes (née Krause). Devoted father of William W. (Lyn) Debes, Deborah (John) Feldman, Dianne (Scott) Benton. Beloved grandfather of Billy, Jacquelyn, Tara, John, Lauren, Courtney, Kirsten, Tyler, Eric and Emily and great grandfather of Riley, Bella, Avery, David, Jamie, Addie, Aubrey, Alyssa, Kylie, Noah, Chloe and Maci. Dear brother of Walter Debes and the late Alfred Debes.

Bill was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a retired postal worker of the Williamstown Post Office. Bill was a kind and generous man who enjoyed cruising, his family and spending time with his beloved Isabelle. He will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday evening from 5PM to 7PM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD NJ 08021. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Funeral service 7PM at the funeral home. Cremation and interment in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery will take place privately. For lasting condolences visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
