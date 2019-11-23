|
William E. Keller
Barrington - William E. Keller, age 81, of Barrington, NJ passed away peacefully at his house on November 21, 2019. Born in Camden to Elizabeth Tillie Kerr and Conrad A. Keller - both deceased. Beloved father of Sandra Keller and Aimee Keller. He is also survived by niece Patricia Schrader and her family and his loving friends.
William served in the NJ National Guard in the 1960's. He worked as an insurance claims adjuster, finally retiring completely from United National in Philadelphia. He was a member of the South Jersey Garden Railroad Society; he also enjoyed crossword puzzles and eating out. He lived a good long life, enjoying his retirement and caring for his cats.
Services for William will be private for the family under the care of the DuBois Funeral Home, Audubon, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the pet adoption and/or welfare agency of the donor's choice. A couple of William's favorites were Almost Home Animal Shelter in Pennsauken - https://www.ahasnj.com and the Camden County Animal Shelter - also known as Homeward Bound - https://homewardboundnj.org/
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019