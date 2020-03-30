|
|
William E. Winkler
age 91 years, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Collingswood, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Anneliese (nee Vogelmann); Devoted father of Eddie (Denise), Monica Lee, Jeffrey (Jackie), Michael, and Evelyn (Butch) Crawford; Loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 7.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Winkler was employed at RCA in Camden for 46 years. He was also a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War in the Signal Corps.
Due to the current health crisis caused by COVID-19 and recommendations of the CDC, interment will take place privately at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery with his late wife Anneliese. A memorial service will be announced at a later date at http://www.carusocare.com, where you can find info, leave condolences and sign the online guestbook. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020