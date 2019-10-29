|
William Ernest Walker, Jr.
Mount Laurel - William Ernest Walker, Jr., age 83, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Bill was born in Philadelphia, PA, grew up in Merchantville, and was a lifelong South Jersey resident. Bill served his country honorably within the US Army, and also represented them on their respective football and baseball teams. He loved being around horses and was also a great dancer. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Bill is survived by his children, William E. Walker III (Christine), John Walker (Kathleen), Michael Walker (Sandra), Alanna Martin (Kevin), Rachael Walker and Gabrielle Walker; grandchildren, Blake, Helena, Karissa, and Max.
A celebration of Bill's life is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019