William F. "Bill" Arndt
Blue Anchor - William F. "Bill" Arndt, age 62 of Blue Anchor, NJ passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife Judith (nee Fiorentino), his sons, Ryan Arndt (Angela) of Erial, NJ and Justin Arndt (Daniela) of Marlton, NJ. William is also survived by his brothers, Robert Arndt of Egg Harbor, Thomas Arndt of Williamstown, his sisters, Elizabeth Arndt Leyden of Brigantine and Mary DeRitis of Hazelton, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Ryan, Gabriella Sophia and many nieces and nephews. William will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His viewing will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Rt. 73, Cedar Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the St. Jude's Children's Research Hosp. 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019