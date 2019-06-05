Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr.
Atco, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr.
Atco, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. "Bill" Arndt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William F. "Bill" Arndt Obituary
William F. "Bill" Arndt

Blue Anchor - William F. "Bill" Arndt, age 62 of Blue Anchor, NJ passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife Judith (nee Fiorentino), his sons, Ryan Arndt (Angela) of Erial, NJ and Justin Arndt (Daniela) of Marlton, NJ. William is also survived by his brothers, Robert Arndt of Egg Harbor, Thomas Arndt of Williamstown, his sisters, Elizabeth Arndt Leyden of Brigantine and Mary DeRitis of Hazelton, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Ryan, Gabriella Sophia and many nieces and nephews. William will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His viewing will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Rt. 73, Cedar Brook, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the St. Jude's Children's Research Hosp. 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now