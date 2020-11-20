William F. "Bud" Harvey
Gloucester City - William F. "Bud" Harvey, on 11/18/2020.
Beloved son of the late William J., and Frances D. (nee Byrne), brother of the late Frances (Ron) Canning, Joan L & the late Robert Stone, Jean E. (Dave) Borman, The late Marie & the late Tom Quinn and Robert J. Mr. Harvey is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School and attended Gloucester Catholic High School. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Gloucester City. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Benner DDR 807. Following his military service he was appointed a firefighter for Gloucester City, retiring in 1990.
Mr. Harvey was a member of the Retired Police and Firefighters Association, Local 11, Tin Can Sailors Association, a life member of the VFW Post 3620 and American Legion Post 135 both in Gloucester City.
Relatives, friends, neighbors and our community's firefighters are invited to join the Harvey family on Tuesday morning at St. Mary's Catholic Church 426 Monmouth St. Gloucester City where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment & United States Navy Military Honors will take place at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church St. Vincent de Paul Society 426 Monmouth St. Gloucester City, NJ 08030 or to the Firefighter Thomas G. Stewart, III Memorial Scholarship Fund the Gloucester City Professional Firefighters Union 1 N. King St. Gloucester City, NJ 08030. To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
.
Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City #crerancelebration #heartfelt