Fertig Funeral Home
63 North Main Street
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856-478-2576
William F. May


1940 - 2020
William F. May Obituary
William F. May

Audobon - William F May, nicknamed "Oscar" born January 17, 1940 passed away on May 9, 2020 of Audubon NJ. Survived by wife of 27 years Patricia A May. Predeceased by father Herbert May, mother Ruth May, brother David May and son William May. Beloved brother of Herbert May, Ronald May and the one and only sister Lila Havens. Beloved children Cecelia Lupton, Catherine Stewart, Elizabeth May, Herbert May, Ruth Hawk and Jennifer Hawk. Beloved grandchildren Rebecca Hawk and David Hawk Strange. Survived by great grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and beloved dog Daisy. Celebration of Life TBD. Thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020
