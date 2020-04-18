|
William F. Megargle Jr.
Long Beach Twp. - William F. Megargle Jr. died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home in Long Beach Township, NJ at the age of 83. Born 1936 in Camden, NJ, Bill graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954 and earned a BS in Chemical Engineering and later an MBA from Drexel University. He worked early in his career at Campbell Soup, then spent most of his professional life at FMC Corporation as a packaging engineer. He remained professionally active long after retirement, consulting and also serving as Treasurer for the Technical Bag Committee of the Institute of Packaging Professionals into 2020. A longtime resident of South Jersey, Bill remained engaged throughout his life in local organizations, including the Pennsauken Lions Club, the Merchantville Masonic Lodge #119, and the West Jersey Numismatic Society, serving many terms as Treasurer for these organizations.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (nee McCauley); his three daughters, Lisa Megargle (Glenn) George, Sharon (Todd) Foust, and Eileen (Peter) Tronosky; eight grandchildren; and a large extended family and network of friends.
The family will announce a memorial service for him at a later date. For service updates and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020