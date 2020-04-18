Services
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
(856) 662-0813
Resources
More Obituaries for William Megargle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Megargle Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Megargle Jr. Obituary
William F. Megargle Jr.

Long Beach Twp. - William F. Megargle Jr. died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home in Long Beach Township, NJ at the age of 83. Born 1936 in Camden, NJ, Bill graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954 and earned a BS in Chemical Engineering and later an MBA from Drexel University. He worked early in his career at Campbell Soup, then spent most of his professional life at FMC Corporation as a packaging engineer. He remained professionally active long after retirement, consulting and also serving as Treasurer for the Technical Bag Committee of the Institute of Packaging Professionals into 2020. A longtime resident of South Jersey, Bill remained engaged throughout his life in local organizations, including the Pennsauken Lions Club, the Merchantville Masonic Lodge #119, and the West Jersey Numismatic Society, serving many terms as Treasurer for these organizations.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (nee McCauley); his three daughters, Lisa Megargle (Glenn) George, Sharon (Todd) Foust, and Eileen (Peter) Tronosky; eight grandchildren; and a large extended family and network of friends.

The family will announce a memorial service for him at a later date. For service updates and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -